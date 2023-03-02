Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $777,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTV opened at $139.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.30 and a 200-day moving average of $138.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

