Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 346,974 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 372.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,974 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.89% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $47,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 96,221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH stock opened at $107.83 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $143.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.35.

