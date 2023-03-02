Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

CHTR opened at $362.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $596.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

