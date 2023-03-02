AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,436 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $48,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,171,000 after acquiring an additional 115,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after acquiring an additional 523,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,631,000 after acquiring an additional 514,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock valued at $995,291,216. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $156.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

