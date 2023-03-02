Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,794 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.12% of Syneos Health worth $54,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 214.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNH opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

