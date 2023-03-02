Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 89,388 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,388 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Crown Castle worth $48,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Crown Castle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 346,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle by 60.0% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,831,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 165.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 60,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CCI opened at $128.96 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.