Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 353,585 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $49,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.90.

Ameren Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $81.04 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

