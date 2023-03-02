Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in 3M were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 2.3 %

MMM stock opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $106.76 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

