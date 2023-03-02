Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of EastGroup Properties worth $49,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 13.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 88.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,133,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $161.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $217.46.

EGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.80.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

