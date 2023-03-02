Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,834 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,593,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,704,000 after buying an additional 1,947,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 46.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 329,527 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $362,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth about $3,291,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Gold Fields stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

