Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Establishment Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.87. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $93.80. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTA. Stephens increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

