Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 9,499 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,473,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $45,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 689.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

NYSE TV opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

