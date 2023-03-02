Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,814 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Paychex worth $44,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 39,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 392,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 20,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paychex Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $110.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.02%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

