Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $45.17 Million Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.44% of Q2 worth $45,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,963.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Q2 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $65.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

