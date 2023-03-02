Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 813,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $51,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth about $1,515,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 70.6% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,179,000 after buying an additional 207,025 shares during the period. Finally, Coerente Capital Management grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.3% during the third quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 141,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.84.

FMX stock opened at $93.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.19. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $95.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

