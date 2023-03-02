Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Holdings Cut by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,866 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $43,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Comerica
In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Comerica Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of CMA stock opened at $70.68 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $97.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comerica Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.11%.
Comerica Profile
Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comerica (CMA)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.