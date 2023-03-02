Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 102,081 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,764,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,081 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $50,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

