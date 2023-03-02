Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $49.70 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902,570 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Rio Tinto Group worth $49,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($69.39) to GBX 5,790 ($69.87) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also

