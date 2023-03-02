Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015,212 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $44,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,084,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 75,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 927,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.42 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 35.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Lyne Andrich bought 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,113.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Lyne Andrich bought 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,113.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 53,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $2,778,376.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,220,976 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating).

