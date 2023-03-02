NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.79% of NorthWestern worth $51,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 366.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 35.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 145.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.83 on Thursday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 77.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

