Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,034 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.82% of Polaris worth $45,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Polaris Price Performance

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.56.

Polaris stock opened at $113.77 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $123.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

