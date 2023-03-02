Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 240,470 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,820,970 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,470 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Banco Santander worth $43,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Price Performance

SAN opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

Banco Santander Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

