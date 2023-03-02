Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,653 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.86% of Choice Hotels International worth $50,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH opened at $119.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $150.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.89%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $797,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,169.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,003.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $797,252.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,169.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,028. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.