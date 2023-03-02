Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $44.22 Million Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,289,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,530 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.20% of Red Rock Resorts worth $44,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after buying an additional 250,227 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

