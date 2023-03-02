Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,246,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,383 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Honda Motor worth $48,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 370,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 36.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 33,906 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at $1,084,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at $5,341,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMC opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

