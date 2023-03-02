H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.11% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HEES. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 14.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 53.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 1.8 %

HEES stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.05.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $353.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Stories

