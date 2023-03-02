Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 86.7% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

AMGN stock opened at $236.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.06. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

