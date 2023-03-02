Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lands’ End by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

LE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of LE opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.12.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $370.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

