Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $798,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in eBay were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in eBay by 301.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
eBay Stock Performance
eBay stock opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $60.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61.
eBay Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.31%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.
eBay Profile
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
