Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 4,413.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

NYSE:KD opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. Kyndryl’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

