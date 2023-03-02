Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,400 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Terex were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 29,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Price Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $59.99 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $60.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,107 shares of company stock valued at $19,210,519 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.