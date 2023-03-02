Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 17,500 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,418,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,871,000 after buying an additional 524,548 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 25,472 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

