Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 81,839 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 129,425 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $11.32.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

