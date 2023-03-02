First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.07% of First Bancorp worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,579,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,780,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 522.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FBNC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

First Bancorp Price Performance

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

First Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.