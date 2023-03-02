Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $921,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $462.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $479.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $416.23 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

