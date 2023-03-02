Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Stock Holdings Raised by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,854 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $9.53.

(Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

See Also

