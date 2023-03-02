Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.65% of Universal Technical Institute worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTI. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UTI stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $248.66 million, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.25 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 82,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $522,638.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,496.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 296,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,926 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.