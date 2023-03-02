Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $52,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,290.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Limoneira Trading Down 0.4 %

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $279.41 million, a P/E ratio of -261.17, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.96 million. Analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating).

