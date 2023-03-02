Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after buying an additional 7,468,669 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 893.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,693 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 5,184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.76.

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.