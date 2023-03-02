Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RWT opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $851.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.45%.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,899 shares in the company, valued at $390,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RWT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

See Also

