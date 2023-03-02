Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $845,000 in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.06% of Resolute Forest Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $22.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,000,425.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,856.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $231,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,425.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,856.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on RFP shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

About Resolute Forest Products

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.