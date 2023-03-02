Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,380 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of Qurate Retail worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 313,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. StockNews.com raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

About Qurate Retail

QRTEA stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.