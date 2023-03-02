Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Holdings Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,652,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,480,000 after acquiring an additional 42,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,698,000 after acquiring an additional 58,692 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $69.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.92. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $76.14.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Stories

