Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.05 Million Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Spire by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth about $1,870,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Spire by 70.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Spire by 80.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 38,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Performance

SR opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.47. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Spire Increases Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Spire Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.