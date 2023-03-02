John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,078 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $30,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,882.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $89,841. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT stock opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $126.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.82 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.