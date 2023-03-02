74,100 Shares in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,394,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,014,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,804,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEM opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.10 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $92,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 7,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $116,674.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 94,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $92,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,844 shares of company stock valued at $343,842 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

