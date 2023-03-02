Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,495 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after acquiring an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,569,000 after acquiring an additional 695,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $483,603,000 after acquiring an additional 246,537 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -6.66%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

