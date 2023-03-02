Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 7,340 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,771,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGLD stock opened at $120.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.27. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

