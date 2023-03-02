Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $100.89 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $102.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.63.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.