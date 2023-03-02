Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 5,500 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 238,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $53,799.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,134.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $326,984. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSR Mining Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

Further Reading

